American Horror Stories: Sarah Paulson Will Be "Directing Something"

If American Horror Story veterans Angela Bassett and Angelica Ross get a chance at an episode or miniseries based around Marie Laveau (AHS: Coven) like we covered last week, maybe Sarah Paulson will get a shot to direct the pair. During Tuesday's Television Critics Association (TCA) virtual press event for Netflix's Ratched, Paulson was asked if she was planning on being a part of American Horror Stories and she confirmed that will be- at least behind the camera: "What can I say? I'll be directing something." First announced by Murphy back in May 2020, the spinoff will also be an anthology but tell standalone stories with each episode (still remains to be seen if every story will be canon with the main series and its mythology, or if new, independent storylines and characters will be introduced), and will air exclusively on FX on Hulu.

While Murphy's show (and fans) will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will all be returning. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time.