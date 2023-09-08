Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, delicate, fx, fx networks, preview, trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate Teaser Includes Disturbing New Looks

With Part One premiering on September 20th, here's the newest teaser for FX, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Delicate.

We're not sure that we've uttered these words when it came to Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's long-running horror anthology. We're actually behind and need to start playing catch-up. See, we were looking to have a breakdown of the American Horror Story: Delicate trailer out to you this weekend (cheap plug) – under the belief that the trailer drop would be followed up with some downtime for us all to process it. But that's definitely not the case, with FX Networks posting a new teaser for the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season with footage from the show. But just so there's no confusion. Less time does not make what you're about to see less creepy…

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare (either starring or guest-starring), here's a look at the newest teaser for the upcoming season – a nice mix of visions that we've seen with some additional slices of new looks added into the mix:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Part One – followed by the previously-released teasers, season overview, and more for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

American Horror Story Season 12: What We Know So Far…

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

