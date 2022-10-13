American Horror Story: NYC Teaser: Next Stop? A Season Like No Other

Six days. That's all that's left. After that, Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story will be back in our lives with Season 11 (American Horror Story: NYC or AHS: NYC). And while we don't have another character profile poster to share with you (at least, this time), we do have a new teaser that's really selling the idea of a new vibe this season. I really, really need to get my eyeballs and earholes on the official trailer sooner rather than later. But for now…

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones star this season. Now here's a look at the newest teaser for American Horror Story: NYC, premiering two episodes on October 19th:

Meet the AHS: NYC Cast (Key Art Gallery)

Here's a look at our rundown of AHS: NYC cast key art that's been released so far that was updated with yesterday's two recent additions (and more still expected):

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser & S11E01/02 Overviews

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 1 "Something's Coming": Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 2 "Thank You For Your Service": Gino (Mantello) grapples with his trauma. Patrick's (Tovey) search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah (Lourd) with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto and directed by Max Winkler.

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.