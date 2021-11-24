And That's Why We Drink Podcast Announces "A Haunted Road Atlas"

The popular true crime and paranormal podcast duo behind And That's Why We Drink, Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, are debuting their first book, A Haunted Road Atlas, available on May 10th, 2022. Every Sunday on their podcast And That's Why We Drink, the duo digs into a new set of spooky ghost stories and true crime tales. After all, they're just here for the boos! With over 100 million lifetime downloads, And That's Why We Drink is consistently featured in the Top 20 on the comedy podcast charts and winner of the 2019 and 2021 "People's Voice" Webby Award for Best Comedy Podcast.

So pack up your Ouija board, wine bra & squirt guns full of holy water 'cause we're going on a road trip! Courtesy of the hit podcast And That's Why We Drink, here's your interactive travel guide to the hosts' favorite spooky and sinister sights. The world is a scary place … and that's why we drink! "We're so excited to finally announce our big quarantine project! We've had the idea for this book for years and it's so exciting to see that it's really here. If you're looking for some spooky travel inspiration, bar and ice cream recommendations, or generally off-the-beaten-path attractions, we've got it all in our book," Schulz explained about A Haunted Road Atlas. "After years of sharing spooky stories via audio, we figured it was time to put our favorite haunts into writing. With travel picking up again, we hope our book inspires readers to explore all the spookiness these cities have to offer. We can't wait to share our favorite spooky spots across the country," Schiefer added.

Jam-packed with illustrations, fun facts, travel tips, and beverage recs, this illustrated guide includes some of the country's most notorious crime scenes, hauntings, and supernatural sightings. You'll also find Christine and Em's personal recommendations to the best local bars and ice cream parlors, oddity museums, curiosity shops, and more. Explore some of the most bizarre cases you've heard on the show, as well as exclusive new content from bayous, basements, and bars! Set for release on May 10, 2022, and priced at $24.99 ($32.99 CAN), head on over to the Simon & Schuster (Andrews McMeel Publishing) site for info on how to pre-order A Haunted Road Atlas (here).