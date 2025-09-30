Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Movies, Respawn Entertainment, TV, Video Game Publishers, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends, VelociPastor 2

Apex Legends: Frankie Kevich on TV Series Hopes, VelociPastor 2 & More

Frankie Kevich spoke with us about her hopes that Apex Legends will be adapted for TV or film, "The VelociPastor 2," and much more.

Frankie Kevich is a star on the rise, making her initial splash in the world of animation and voiceover with two of her biggest signature roles as Swag in L.O.L. Surprise! and Jade Hunter in Rainbow High animated franchises. With 60 projects under her belt, the voice actress has expanded into anime, video games, and even made a few live-action TV appearances. Some of her biggest voiceover roles are in EA and Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends as Conduit and Konami's Silent Hill f as the English voice of Nishida Rinko. On the live-action front, she's appeared in three episodes of the legal drama spinoff Suits LA and the horror comedy VelociPastor 2. She's even dabbled in writing and directing for her short, The Commedia. Kevich spoke to Bleeding Cool about how she got involved with the campy horror comedy sequel, her dream roles, and jumping on the opportunity with the deluge of video game IPs adaptations, for a possible Apex Legends TV series or film.

Frankie Kevich on Hoping Apex Legends Expands to Live-Action TV, Flexing Her Improv Chops on 'VelociPastor 2'

With your impressive filmography, I was curious about how you got involved with VelociPastor 2?

That was a fun experience. It was probably the most fun I've ever had doing an on-camera project. That was like two years ago when we filmed it, and we're starting now to be talking about it and promoting it. We're almost done with the second movie now. That was so much fun. It was a DIY crew, and the director was open for me to do some crazy stuff to improv a lot. I have this whole monologue in there that I just came in on the day, and was asking like, "What do you think about this?" He's like, "I love it." The director was open to my ideas, and I got to do a lot of character work there, seeing what was authentic. It's cool to be part of this crew, because a lot of people were again from the original movie, and they were all surprised with how it took off, so everybody had a great vibe. It was a fun set to be on, and everyone was excited to have me, too, which is always a great feeling.

Are there any dream projects that you want to do or that you have lined up on the voiceover or live-action front?

There are a lot of big games right now that I would love to get a character on. Marvel Rivals continues to expand its universe, and I've been a big fan of Marvel since I was a kid. Being in something like that would be really cool, but also, since I'm doing the on-camera and voiceover stuff, and I'm a big fan of a lot of video games and anime, that I've been doing. There has been a big push to bring these IPs to live-action film or television, so my dream would be to be part of this wave that helps bring video game IPs to the big screen. I would love to you know be part of an Apex Legends live-action TV series.

I noticed the success of shows like Arcane: League of Legends on Netflix, and definitely some of the D&D ones from Critical Role. Frankie, I want to thank you for your time. I'm looking forward to seeing more from you in the future.

Thank you so much.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!