Barry Season 3 Premieres This April; New Preview Images Released

Fans of co-creators, executive producers, directors & writers Bill Hader and Alec Berg's HBO series Barry were in for some good news on Tuesday during the cable network's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event. First, they learned that the Hader-starring series will be kicking off its eight-episode third season on Sunday, April 24, from 10 pm-10:30 pm ET/PT. But to make the news really official, viewers were also treated to a new set of preview images reading what's to come as well as the official season overview:

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

The Emmy nominated & winning cast include Stephen Root (HBO's Perry Mason) as Monroe Fuches, Barry's former handler currently in hiding; Sarah Goldberg (Hindsight) as Sally, Barry's girlfriend in the midst of launching her first TV series; Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) as Noho Hank, head of the Chechen mob in LA; and Emmy-winner Henry Winkler (Arrested Development) as Gene Cousineau, Barry's former acting teacher who is in mourning over the loss of his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss. Returning for season three as a cast regular is Sarah Burns (HBO's Enlightened) as Detective Mae Dunn. Returning recurring cast includes D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Natalie Greer and Michael Irby (HBO's True Detective; Mayans M.C.) as Cristobal. Created, written, and directed by Berg & Hader, the duo also executive produce alongside Aida Rodgers & Liz Sarnoff; with Julie Camino producing. Additional writers for the series' third season include Sarnoff, Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, and Duffy Boudreau.