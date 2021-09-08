Batman Day Brings Batman: The Audio Adventures Premiere to HBO Max

With Batman Day set to celebrate all things Caped Crusader on Saturday, September 18, HBO Max and DC Comics announced on Wednesday that all ten episodes of the upcoming new Batman scripted audio drama Batman: The Audio Adventures will be available exclusively on the streaming service. Written & directed by Emmy-winner Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) with original music by Doug Bossi, the podcast stars Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, a line-up of Saturday Night Live alums & other known names that listeners will recognize. Don't believe us? Well, how does Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, and Ray Wise sound? Here's a look at the official key art for the audio drama project that was released this morning:

Produced in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the ten-episode Batman: The Audio Adventures brings Gotham City to lurid life in the theater of the listener' mind with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorizing Riddlers. Killing Jokers. A city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. Now here's a look at the official trailer for Batman: The Audio Adventures, set to hit HBO Max on September 18:

"Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode," said Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at HBO Max. "Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we're following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content."