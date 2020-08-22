Batwoman EP Talks Ryan Wilder Making the Dark Knight Mantle "Fit Her"

After possibly getting an artistic first-look at Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman via Jim Lee's press print sent our prior to Saturday's DC FanDome, we got to learn a little more about what viewers can expect from executive producer Caroline Dries and surprise guest Leslie during the "Legacy of the Bat" panel. While we still haven't gotten a live-action look yet, Dries did offer more background on Wilder and the kind of "dark knight" she's going to be for Gotham. Describing the experience of having Wilder this season as "awesome," Dries emphasized once again that when it comes to Ruby Rose's Kate Kane, their plan is to "keep her part of the show." Diving deeper into Wilder's psyche, Dries describes Wilder as someone "Batwoman needs to protect." Wilder "doesn't fit" the Batwoman mold, but "she makes it fit her" – in the process, making "the Bat more accessible to this other world of people." For Leslie, the opportunity to have a Black, LGBTQ woman as the lead of a major network series isn't lost on her, as she explained how much the positive feedback has meant to her since her casting was first announced.

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.