Batwoman: No, Javicia Leslie Hasn't Seen Her Costume Yet (& More)

The CW's new Batwoman aka Ryan Wilder, Javicia Leslie, was a pleasant surprise during the "Legacy of the Bat" panel at Saturday's DC FanDome. During the discussion, Leslie explained how the opportunity to have a Black, LGBTQ woman as the lead of a major network series wasn't lost on her, and how much the positive feedback she's received online has meant to her. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter this week, Leslie went into further detail about what the role means: "This really had nothing to do with me and everything to do with my people and with little Black girls."

Leslie felt a connection to the role of Ryan Wilder from the moment she auditioned, appreciating her "quirky but 'I'm a boss if I have to be' type of mentality.'" As for the physical challenges that come with the role, Leslie feels she's coming at them with an advantage. "I'm very active in my personal life so being able to allow that to be my work, that's heaven for me," Leslie explained. "I do Muay Thai. I do fitness training. I run. Anything that's active I'm always down for, so this is going to be like playing on the playground every day."

Now let's get to the two answers you've been waiting for. First, filming on the season hasn't started yet; and no, she hasn't gotten to see the new Batwoman suit- yet. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.