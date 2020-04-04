"Batwoman": No One In Gotham City "Saw" This Coming [PREVIEW]

Considering everything that happened the last time we checked in with The CW's Batwoman, it's understandable that Kate (Ruby Rose), Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the folks over at Gotham would need to grab a few weeks off for a breather. We had family secrets literally being buried, a father-daugher/sister-sister double-cross that actully had us feeling for Alice, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) nearly ending up on the wrong end of a hitman's sniper rifle. What impressed us the most, though? Being reminded that Jacob (Dougray Scott) is a military guy and can do some serious damage. Granted, we didn't think it would be "hitman-dies-from-blunt-force-trauma"-level damage but then again? The hitman started it.

So with the series set to return Sunday, April 26, The CW is offering viewers an early preview of an episode that's either clearly influenced by the Saw films or is one ten-ton coincidence. Either way, Gotham City finds itself at the mercy of a madman and there's no Batwoman around to save the day. Which means it's time for Kate's "Scooby Gang" to step up and the CROWS to take flight, though it looks like "Papa CROW's" wings are about to be clipped permanently:

"Batwoman" season 1, episode 17 "A Narrow Escape": WHO'S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham's most stand-up citizens. Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.

The CW's Batwoman stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane aka Batwoman, Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, and Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). David Nutter (Game of Thrones, The Flash, Arrow) and Marcos Siega (The Vampire Diaries, You) executive produced the pilot.