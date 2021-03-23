Batwoman: Ruby Rose "Stoked" for New Kate Kane, Wallis Day

By now, viewers of The CW's Batwoman know (hopefully seeing it first and not via spoilers) that Kate Kane is very much alive- but after the plane crash, she's under heavy bandages from the fire and being held captive by Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai). When the bandages come off, we learned yesterday that Wallis Day (Krypton, The Royals) will be the "new" Kate Kane. But for now, everyone thinks Kate's still dead- at least until the second half, where viewers will learn more about what went down while she was gone and what Kate's new future looks like- as well as Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie).

Earlier today, we learned how the previous Kate Kane felt about the recasting, with Ruby Rose taking to Instagram Stories to let everyone know that Rose is "stoked" for Day and that they knew about the casting move prior to the show airing. "I'm sorry I didn't congratulate @wallisday yesterday," Rose posted. "I knew about the casting beforehand and didn't know when it aired so I forgot to." As for how Rose is feeling about all of it personally? Sounds like they're doing just fine, thank you very much. "I'm seeing all the things I'm tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt," Rose continued. "I feel great [sic] I have nothing but good vibes."

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.