Batwoman S02 Preview: Is Ryan's Run Done Before It's Barely Begun?

Viewers of the second season of The CW's Batwoman knew from the opener that Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) taking down of "Bruce Wayne"/Hush (Warren Christie) came with a price: deadly Kryptonite poisoning that's slowly killing her. And as we saw last week, it's now impacting her ability to be the dark knight defender that Gotham needs. Will her run as Batwoman end before it's barely begun? Could the Desert Rose serum be the key that turns the tide? Or are there other forces at play that could save the day- or doom Wilder to her fate? Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's episode, '"Do Not Resuscitate":

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 6 "Do Not Resuscitate": IT ALL COMES BACK AROUND – As Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman's ability to protect Gotham. Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary's (Nicole Kang) and Commander Kane's (Dougray Scott) lives in danger. Meanwhile, Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications. Also starring Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Holly Dale directed the episode, written by Caroline Dries and Daphne Miles.

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.