Batwoman Season 2 Preview: Ryan Makes Changes; Victor Szasz Arrives

Heading into this weekend's episode of The CW's Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is officially wearing the cowl (for now)- even with Luke (Camrus Johnson) having his doubts. What's definitely not going to calm his nerves? Ryan "personalizing" the suit to her fighting style- not exactly the kind of "moving on from Kate" move he was prepared for. Meanwhile, Mary's (Nicole Kang) all-in on Wilder's run as Gotham's newest defender, but the following preview images show that she has other matters taking precedent, like the appearance of Victor Szasz (Alex Morf)- and where he goes, a body count is sure to follow. Still not enough? Jacob's still dealing with the loss of his daughter while also trying to get a handle on the flow of Snakebite throughout the city. Of course, that could just be the calm before the storm as Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) looks to offer Alice (Rachel Skarsten) "thanks" for the "gift" Alice gave her in return- with Sophie (Meagan Tandy) caught in the middle. So that's where things stand heading into Sunday night's "Bat Girl Magic!"- and here's a look at some preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for what viewers can expect.

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 3 "Bat Girl Magic!": NEW HERO, NEW SUIT – As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero — living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations — especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit! Meanwhile, Victor Szasz (guest star Alex Morf) is slashing his way through the city streets, and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) has The Crows trying to stop the flow of Snakebite through Gotham. Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) takes notice of Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) antics and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself in unexpected circumstances. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.