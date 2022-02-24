Batwoman Season 3: Arrowverse's OG Joker Highlighted in BTS Image

Earlier today, we took a look at an extensive preview for The CW's Batwoman Season 2 finale "We Having Fun Yet?", with Nick Creegan's Marquis giving Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder and Team Batwoman a deadline before the world knows who Gotham's current caped crusader really is (more on that in a minute). But this time around, we're taking a look back at this week's episode "We're All Mad Here" when viewers were taken back to when young Marquis (Kendrick Jackson) encountered the Joker (Nathan Dashwood) on that highjacked school bus… the fateful day that would change Marquis's life forever. Now thanks to Jackson's Instagram posts sharing a look behind the scenes, we're getting our best look at Gotham's original "Clown Prince of Crime" yet. And for fans of that "Classic Joker" look (purple coat, loud tie, and all), you're definitely going to want to check it out.

Now here's a look at Jackson's post offering us an excellent look at Dashwood's Joker in all of his purplish-maniacal glory:

Now here's a look at the preview images, official overview, and promo for the Batwoman Season 3 finale, "We Having Fun Yet?":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 13 "We Having Fun Yet?": SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis's (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won't see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skill set they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis's shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan's life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker's buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving? Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.