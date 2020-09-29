Batwoman: We Think Javicia Leslie's Talking About More Than Coffee

First, we're officially going on record to say that Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox) is close to becoming the second reason why we're going to check out the second season of The CW's Batwoman. Late last month, Johnson and co-star Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton) greeted fans via social media from the first day back on the set. Now, we're getting a look at Johnson in full-on Fox mode showing off his smooth moves as he expresses his appreciation for Luke's new suits. Of course, Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder aka new Batwoman) is the main reason why the second season is on our radar because she's been impressive since she was first announced (and that first look at her in the cowl was impressively old-school intimidating). In her post, Leslie offered up a look at her in some serious coffee time on set- and offered up about ten tons of innuendo that we're still not sure what to do with.

Here's a look at Johnson stylin'-n-profilin' in what is definitely one smooth suit, followed by Leslie reminding us why we love coffee so much:

Late last month, Leslie discussed what she was doing during her pre-season time to prepare for the role. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.