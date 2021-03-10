Bayley to Appear on After the Bell; Johnny Ace Returns to WWE

WWE has announced that former Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley will be a guest on this week's edition of the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph. Bayley, who doesn't have a WrestleMania program yet, will apparently address a promo by Peyton Royce from Raw Talk this week in which Royce begged for WWE to stop misusing her. Could this lead to a match at WrestleMania between Bayley and Royce? It certainly wouldn't be the worst idea.

A press release on WWE.com provides more details:

Ding dong! Bayley joins WWE After the Bell this week Your favorite Role Model, Bayley, comes to WWE After the Bell for the first time since the podcast's debut episode, and the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion has a lot to say to Corey Graves and Vic Joseph this time around. A talk show star in her own right, the "Ding Dong, Hello!" host opens up about her tremendous success since abandoning her Hugger ways, reacts to Peyton Royce's attention-grabbing Raw Talk appearance, gives her thoughts on the current SmackDown locker room and much more. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Listen and subscribe on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

In other exciting WWE News we're including here to achieve a minimum word count, John Laurenitis is returning to his previous role as head of talent relations in WWE, F4WOnline reports. Laurenitis was head of talent relations from 2004 to 2012 (under various titles), a role he took over from Jim Ross. Laurenitis's tenure took place during a particularly awful period of time for WWE when it comes to Women's Wrestling. Laurenitis famously sought out models rather than wrestlers, creating the environment that WWE would later take credit for overcoming with the "Women's Evolution (TM)." That said, Laurenitis did manage to meet his current wife, The Bella Twins' mom, as a direct result of that tenure, so maybe he's gained some more respect for women's wrestling since then.