Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Booked for Smackdown Next Week During Draft

It looks like WWE is hotshotting the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley match. Revealed on Friday Night Smackdown tonight, Sasha will challenge Bayley for the Smackdown Women's Championship on next week's episode of the show. That show also features the first part of the WWE draft, so it could be that WWE is hoping more people will tune in for the draft and be hooked by Sasha vs. Bayley. It seems highly likely that the match will end in some kind of shenanigans so that this feud can continue.

Sasha announced the match in her first in-ring promo since Bayley attacked her a few weeks ago. From our full WWE Smackdown report, which will be released tomorrow morning, here's how it went down.

Sasha Banks is in the ring. "Really, Bayley? Did you really think me not being medically cleared was gonna stop me from beating you down at Clash of Champions?" Sasha says Bayley would have learned a thing or two about how to have a backbone from using Sasha for all these years. Sasha says Bayley is nothing but a coward, a coward that needed her to keep her title. She was using Sasha every step of the way to become the longest-reigning Smackdown Women's Champion in history. Sasha knows Bayley isn't here tonight because she's scared of Sasha (or has the rona), but next week, it will be Sasha vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Sasha and Bayley both know, when it comes down to the two of them, and there's nobody there to save Bayley… (Sahsa rips off her neck brace)… "you don't stand a chance, bitch!"

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley may be the biggest match set to take place on next week's Smackdown, but it's not the only match booked for the show. In addition, Big E will challenge Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match, The Fiend will face Kevin Owens, and Otis will defend himself in court against The Miz's lawsuit over the Money in the Bank contract.