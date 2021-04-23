Bayley Will Challenge Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE added another match to WrestleMania Backlash on Friday. Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women's Championship at the PPV next month. Belair won the title from Sasha Banks just a few weeks ago at WrestleMania, and Bayley had an altercation with the Bella Twins at WrestleMania, so there's plenty of opportunities for interference to cause the match to end indecisively. Not that we want to get ahead of ourselves.

A press release from WWE.com officially announced the match ahead of Smackdown tonight:

In the main event of the first night of WrestleMania, Belair Belair realized her dream when she conquered Sasha Banks and captured the SmackDown Women's Title in epic fashion. There is no rest at the top of the mountain, however, as the E-S-T of SmackDown will now put her coveted title on the line against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash. The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is history is as dangerous as they come and already has an extremely turbulent history with Belair on the blue brand. After being embarrassed by WWE Hall of Famers Bella Twins on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Role Model will surely be motivated to remind everyone of just how good she really is against the dynamic new titleholder. Who will emerge from the much-anticipated showdown with the SmackDown Women's Championship in her possession? Don't miss WrestleMania Backlash, Sunday May 16 at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

As for tonight's episode of Smackdown, the preview on WWE.com is still a little bit behind this press release. It lists Belair as beginning her championship reign era tonight, implying she'll be looking for an opponent. But according to this news, she's already found one. Either way, look for WWE to establish it in storyline tonight on Smackdown.

WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 16th on Peacock and the WWE Network.