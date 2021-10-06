BCTV Daily Dispatch 06 Oct 21: AHS, Legends, What If…?, Flash & More

Back off I'll take you on. Headstrong to take on anyone. I know that you are wrong. Headstrong, we're… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Trapt and "Headstrong" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Disney+'s American Born Chinese & What If…?, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow & The Flash, FX's American Horror Story (AHS), Amazon's The Boys, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and HBO's House of the Dragon. And then we wrap things up with our reviews of FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

Legends of Tomorrow: Eric Dean Seaton Directing Episode 709 & More

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Promo: Can CRM's Line Be Broken?

Walker Draws the Line at Family in New Season 2 Teaser, Key Art Poster

American Horror Story @ 10: Our AHS Ranking- "Murder House" to "1984"

The Boys S03: Frances Turner, Kristin Booth, Jack Doolan Join Cast

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Series Taps Bailey Bass as Claudia

Supergirl Season 6 E14 Preview: Whoops! Lena Breaks Dreamer's Brain

NXT 2.0 Preview: Ember Moon Will Face Mandy Rose To Kick Things Off

Five Matches Now Set for WWE Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia

Chucky: SYFY & USA Network Share Twisted Fan-Made Horror Shorts

What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath? Promo Released; Season 2 News

Psych 3: This Is Gus: James Roday Rodriguez Vid Confirms NYCC Trailer

The Flash Season 8: John Wesley Shipp Wants to Be Bart's Mentor

American Born Chinese: Disney+, Shang-Chi Director Team for TV Adapt

Funimation Celebrates Cowboy Bebop with Special Events & More

The Masked Singer Season 6 Preview: Group A "House Party" Gets "Wild"

Peacemaker Shows Up in "Full Cosplay Mode" in New HBO Max Preview

House of the Dragon: HBO Releases "Game of Thrones" Prequel Teaser

And here's a look at our reviews- FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw:

Bob's Burgers Season 12 E02 Review: A Crystal In This Trying Time

The Great North Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Parents Can Be Punk Rock

WWE Raw Review 10/4/2021: The WWE Draft Night 2

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Trapt – Headstrong (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTvu1Yr3Ohk)