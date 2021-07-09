BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 July 2021: Titans Pose, WWDITS Previews & More!

It's times like these you learn to live again. It's times like these you give and give again. It's times like these you learn to love again. It's times like these you go and read… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect (and maybe an apology this time) to the Foo Fighters, welcome to your Friday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with Prodigal Son and Community still holding the top spots. Today's newbies include David Baddiel, a double dose of Titans, What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 offers a small bite, a fan learns the hard way to not enter an AEW Dynamite ring, and Doctor Who shows off its "Time Fracture." From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, July 9, 2021:

10. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Kicks Off Last Season 1 Ep Filming Today

9. David Baddiel Adds 'Can't Wait' Song To 'Three Lions' In The Charts

8. Titans Star Jay Lycurgo Shares Official Season 3 Look at Tim Drake

7. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer

6. Fan Who Tried to Enter AEW Dynamite Ring Got The Fist of Jericho

5. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

4. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?

3. Titans Season 3 Shares Profile Images: Jason Todd, Starfire & More!

2. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect

1. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Kevin Smith goes troll-bashing, Marvel's What If…? answers "what?" and "when?", Not Aleister Black makes his AEW debut, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain offers Scenes from a Marriage, and Dexter goes back to school:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith's New Troll Smackdown

What If…? Offers Infinite Possibilities This August: Trailer, Poster

Tommy End Makes Surprise AEW Debut, Takes Out Cody Rhodes

Scenes from a Marriage: Isaac/Chastain HBO Series Preview Released

Dexter Revival Production Pulls A Dangerfield, Goes Back to School

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.