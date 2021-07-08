Fan Who Tried to Enter AEW Dynamite Ring Got The Fist of Jericho

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite contained many special moments for AEW fans. It was the first show back on the road after AEW spent the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It featured the surprise debut of Malachi Black, the former Aleister Black. It featured the in-ring debut of Andrade El Idolo. It even had a pretty badass street fight for the tag team championships between the Young Bucks and the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. But perhaps the most heartwarming moment of all was the singalong with Chris Jericho's entrance theme, Judas in my Mind by Fozzy.

Or at least it should have been. As Jericho headed to the ring, the crowd sang along, and as usual, the music cut out mid-chorus so that the crowd could be fully heard singing the hook. But in the ring, there was a commotion. A fan, a large fan at that, attempted to enter the ring. A lone security guard intervened, though the fan was larger than him and the security guard wasn't having much luck. Chris Jericho walked over and punched the fan in the face. A few seconds later, Jericho stepped out onto the ramp and shoved the fan as more security guards finally pulled him off the ramp and escorted him from the building.

You can see Jericho begin to throw the punch at the end of the video AEW posted to Twitter here:

But Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp posted videos that, while filmed on a 1990s Nokia flip phone, do show more of the action. You can watch those here and here.

MJF and Jericho quickly moved on into their face-to-face meeting about a match in the future, though they did make reference to the fan twice, first with MJF challenge any other "fat white trash hicks" to come in the ring too "so I can beat your ass," while Jericho later said he "should have let that fat bastard" come in the ring and beat up MJF.

