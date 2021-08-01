BCTV Daily Dispatch 1 August 2021: Boba Fett Delay? AEW vs The Noid

Welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch, your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with AEW might needing to sign The Noid. Your Sunday newbies to kick off the month include Dave Bautista taking on anti-maskers, Arrow star Stephen Amell offering a little left-handed love to Hawkeye's Kate Bishop, the WWE releases Bray Wyatt, American Horror Story's Billy Eichner is willing to suffer for his craft & The Book of Boba Fett could be delayed. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, August 1, 2021:

10. Pam & Tommy Ready to Wrap? Lily James, Sebastian Stan Share New Looks

9. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay

8. Bautista on Mask-Shunning Republican: "Whiney Little Drama Queen"

7. Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees

6. Hawkeye: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Offers Kate Bishop Left-Handed Love

5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

4. Bray Wyatt Released by WWE; Alexa Bliss Reacts

3. American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters

2. So Is The Book Of Boba Fett Being Delayed By Disney & Lucasfilm?

1. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Not Everybody Loves Raymond, HBO Max's Titans get a rough welcome to Gotham while The Orville gets new signage, Disney Plus needs to embrace the binge, and previous Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat drops a spoiler:

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Accidentally Confirms a Series 13 Big Bad?

Marvel Studios Needs to Stop Worrying and Embrace the Binge Model

The Orville Shares Seth MacFarlane Season 3 Planetary Union Sign Image

Titans Season 3 Teaser: Welcome to Gotham! Hope You Survive Your Stay!

Reunion-Wise, Creator Phil Rosenthal Says Not Everybody Loves Raymond

