BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 June 2021: Slip 'N Slide SOL & GOT Coffee Cup

Don't cut out my paper heart, I ain't dyin' anyway. Take a look at eye-full towers, never trust them dirty liars. Sippin' lemon yellow booze, 'ole' Leadbelly sings the blues. All dressed up on weddin' day, keep on trippin'…the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for the greatness of Stone Temple Pilots, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. The newbies for today's list include Emilia Clarke keeping the Game of Thrones coffee cup conspiracy alive, Blackfire's fighting style, and NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide finds itself in a pretty s****y situation.

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we wrap things up with another edition of "BCTV Weird" where Loki star Tom Hiddleston will make you breakfast- just as long as you take your multivitamins:

Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke's New Coffee Cup Controversy Culprit

9. A Final Timeline For John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme Series 9

8. Noel Clarke No Longer Attending London Film And Comic Con

7. Titans Star Damaris Lewis Previews Blackfire's Season 3 Fighting Style

6. Night Court: Ana Villafañe Joins Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot

5. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Message to AMC & Fear TWD

4. Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for "Countless Messages of Support"

3. Westworld: Prodigal Son Star Reportedly Joining Season 4 Cast

2. Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion

1. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including a MacGyver/MacGruber shared universe, My Hero Academia review, AEW Against All Odds recap, Rick and Morty meets Mozart, The Witcher & Motherland: Fort Salem both offer second season previews, The Midnight Club brings on five directors, The Boys & What We Do in the Shadows has a nice real-life crossover, Ron Funches clarifies things, and Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 ends with a new beginning:

Our Ultimate MacGruber/MacGyver Crossover Pitch with Anderson & Till

My Hero Academia Season 5 E12 Review: One For All/All For One Explored

Young Bucks Help Kenny Omega Retain Impact Title at Against All Odds

Rick and Morty, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & The Magic Flute Connection

The Witcher Releases Season 2 Teaser Images for Those Who Blinked

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2: Anacostia & Scylla's Deadly Alliance

The Midnight Club: 5 Directors Officially Join Netflix Series Adapt

The Boys, What We Do In The Shadows "Crossover" We Need More Of

No, Ron Funches Is Not The Proud Owner of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Park

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 "The Beginning" Isn't The End: Review

We know there's a ton of people out there who wouldn't mind having Loki star Tom Hiddleston make them breakfast, but this 2019 Centrum commercial the actor filmed for the Chinese market makes it all feel so… wrong. Is it the long, uncomfortable stretches of eye contact? Yes. Yes, it is. Don't believe us? Check it out below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tom Hiddleston for Centrum US (Ad) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D_6ak0xdr4)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.