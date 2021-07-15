BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 July 2021: Better Call Saul Deals; TWD Reflects

Our stupid mouths… have got me in trouble. We said too much again… to a date over dinner yesterday. And we could see… she was offended. She said "well anyway"… just dying for… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to John Mayer (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul toping the list. The newbies for today include a familiar face returning for Dexter, Loki getting a second season, Misha Green shares more on Lovecraft Country Season 2- and beyond, Don Cheadle's Emmy situation, and TWD getting nostalgic. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, July 15, 2021:

10. Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues

9. Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Showtime Revival Series

8. Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October

7. Loki: Marvel Studios Clarifies The God of Mischief's Future [SPOILER]

6. CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October

5. Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Had Season 3 Plans; More S02 Details

4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Emmy Nom Confuses Even Don Cheadle

3. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?

2. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

1. The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Vince Gilligan gets a new deal, HBO Max's Titans drops a Season 3 trailer, Prodigal Son is done, Jeffrey Dean Morgan offers The Boys star Jensen Ackles some Season 3 advice, and veteran television actor Charles Robinson gets our respects:

Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan, Sony Pictures TV Extend Deal

Titans Season 3 Trailer Drops This Wednesday; Tweet Teases "Royalty"

Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report

The Boys: JDM's Season 3 Advice to Jensen Ackles: "Don't F**K It Up"

Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75

