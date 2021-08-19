BCTV Daily Dispatch 19 August 21: Always Sunny Start; Manifest Destiny

For we will mine glory from the rock of struggle this day. We will honor and protect this… this bastion of life in a land of the dead, and we will win. You trust the king… we will win. I smile… I laugh… I rejoice this day… for on this day, we are joined in purpose and vision… we are of a singular heart and mind. On this day, we are one! We are… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Khary Payton's King Ezekiel from The Walking Dead (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with the campaign to save Manifest making a late-night run with words that #SaveManifest worked. Our Thursday line-up of newbies includes WWE tag-teaming with The Ringer & Spotify, Bob Ross doc goes dark, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki clarifies that dust-up from earlier in the summer, Lucifer releases some Season 6 profile posters, Supergirl fans want "Supercorp" made canon, we take on the silly notion that the Doctor Who showrunner "needs" to be British, Titans teases Starfire/Blackfire face-off, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia starts filming Season 15. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, August 19, 2021:

10. WWE Launches Exclusive Podcast Network with The Ringer, Spotify

9. Bob Ross Doc Looks to Bring Some Not-So-Happy Little Clouds to Light

8. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Clarifies Jensen Ackles/Prequel Matter

7. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

6. Doctor Who Series 13: BBC Releases Fresh Look at New Team TARDIS

5. Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Celebrates The Final Season's Familiar Faces

4. Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Debate

3. Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping

2. Titans Season 3 E04 Promo: Starfire & Blackfire Not So Family-Friendly

1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Big Sky does a little Season 2 casting, Hilary Duff introduces the How I Met Your Father cast, Jodie Comer offers a Killing Eve Season 4 update, Triple H not feeling a lot of WWE love, and some Night Court nostalgia:

Big Sky Season 2 Casts Janina Gavankar; Jesse James Keitel Recurring

How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff Shares Look at HIMYM Spinoff Cast

Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle

Triple H Demoted to Warehouse Tour Guide After NXT Loses War to AEW

Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ezekiel's Speech from The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXx9rKkpPlI)