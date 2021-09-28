BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 Sept 21: Babylon 5, The Boys, Archer & More!

I can see the path you're cutting. It cost me a little piece of my heart. I can see the doors you're shutting. 'Cause they were open at the start. Baby, loving you has been hard on me. You're such a tough little sister. Just looking for Mr. Right. On the wrong side of town. You better love somebody. It's late. You better love somebody. Don't wait. You better love somebody. Don't tempt, fate. You're gonna pull it just a little too far… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Rick Springfield and "Love Somebody" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Disney Plus' What If…? goes Ultron, a Babylon 5 reboot from The CW & J. Michael Straczynski, Amazon greenlights The Boys spinoff, The CW's DC's Stargirl previews this week's episode, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring examines FMW, HBO's Succession picks sides, FXX's Archer knows when to pee, and SYFY's Resident Alien gets an extra special guest star in its second season. And we wrap things with our review of WWE Extreme Rules.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, September 28, 2021:

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E08 Preview: Eclipso Sets His Sights on Beth

Supergirl Season 6 E13 Preview: Lena Needs Serious 5th Dimension Help

The Boys Spinoff Lands Amazon Series Order; New Showrunners Announced

Babylon 5: JMS "Hip Deep" Into Writing Pilot; Explains Reboot Decision

Dark Side of the Ring S03 Looks at FMW's "Buffet of Brutality": Promo

Locke & Key: New Season, New Enemies; Gabe & Eden Are Quite Explosive

Succession Season 3 Key Art: So Who's Team Logan & Who's Team Kendall?

Resident Alien Season 2: "Maisel" Star Alex Borstein to Guest Star

Is NXT's Von Wagner WWE's Next Big Thing? Management Thinks So

Archer Season 12 E07 Promo: Peeing Their Pants Is What They Train For

Babylon 5: The CW, J. Michael Straczynski Teaming on Reboot Series

Saturday Night Live S47 Sees Big Names Return, 3 New Featured Players

The Walking Dead Shares Every S11E07 "Promises Broken" Image Possible

What If…? Episode 8 Earns Ultron Very Concerning Key Art Poster

WWE Royal Rumble Officially Set for St. Louis, Could Be Biggest Ever

The Witcher Showrunner Addresses Family-Friendly Series Critics

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Poster Wants You to Come Out & Play

Foundation: Alfred Enoch Talks Apple TV+ Series' Epic & Intimate Sides

Evil Star Christine Lahti Discusses Sheryl's Dark Side, Leland & More

And here's a look at our review- this time, a review of WWE Extreme Rules:

WWE Extreme Rules Review: A Terrible Ending Even By WWE Standards

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick Springfield – Love Somebody (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIVYW977GVM)