Is NXT's Von Wagner WWE's Next Big Thing? Management Thinks So

We have been presented with a whole lot of new faces of hopeful future WWE superstars in NXT as of late, especially with the recent launch of the NXT 2.0 brand revamp two weeks ago. While fans would be quick (and correct) to assume that WWE management has eyes on heavily featured breakouts like The Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker, it's reportedly another young recently debuted big man, Von Wagner, that management is really high on and has been for some time.

Paul Davis of WRESTLINGNEWS.co has been reporting on 27-year-old Cal Bloom (now NXT 2.0's Von Wagner) since April of last year when he reported that management at the WWE Performance Center was incredibly impressed with his training and development and that after he lost in a match to Sheamus on the April 10, 2020 episode of SmackDown, Vince McMahon himself remarked on the potential he saw in him.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cal Bloom vs. Sheamus: SmackDown, April 10, 2020 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nbVm7vdQ1Q)

"Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge," said one WWE source. "He is rough around the edges but he has something and Vince thinks he can be a big deal but it will take some time."

WWE management's belief in Cal Bloom became very evident on the first episode of the revamped NXT 2.0, where he debuted as Von Wagner and was immediately placed in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship against such established NXT stars as Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and eventual winner Tommaso Ciampa. While Von Wagner didn't walk away as Champion on his first night in NXT, he did have a strong showing in the main event match and certainly caught the eyes of fans.

While he didn't wrestle this past Tuesday, Von Wagner did get a video promo showing off his strength and establishing his character as a tough guy who is willing to take a beating and keep going.

It's not hard to see why Vince McMahon and WWE management are high on Von Wagner. He's a big young athlete at 6'5" and 255lbs, he has the look that McMahon and the WWF/WWE have always been known for, and he's a second-generation wrestler, following the footsteps of his father Beau Beverly of The Beverly Brothers tag team.

WrestlingNews.co was recently told that management is happy with his improvement in the ring and he has a good head on his shoulders. Another source said, "Vince sees him as a future WrestleMania main eventer. That should tell you everything about his future here."

So while WWE continues to try and get younger and find the "Superstars of tomorrow", fans should be aware of Von Wagner as it appears Vince McMahon and others at WWE are seeing big things in his future.