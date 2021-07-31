BCTV Daily Dispatch 31 July 2021: Obi-Wan Worry & Domino's Deathmatch

'Cause we're in the stars tonight. So watch us bring the fire and set the night alight. Shining through the city with a little funk and soul. So we'll light it up like…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to BTS (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Checking in with Saturday's newbies, we have SNL's Michael Che in hot water over Simone Biles, Steven Moffat spoiling a Doctor Who Series 13 big bad, why Marvel Studios should switch to binge-dropping its series, why Michaela Coel would be a great Doctor (and that's why she won't be), Law & Order pals Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have some Instagram fun, Domino's taking issue with AEW over product placement, and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Joel Edgerton can imagine one filming concern. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, July 31, 2021:

10. Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Gets Backlash from Simone Biles Posts

9. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Accidentally Confirms a Series 13 Big Bad?

8. Marvel Studios Needs to Stop Worrying and Embrace the Binge Model

7. Doctor Who: Michaela Coel Won't Be the Next Doctor, But Just Imagine

6. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay

5. The Walking Dead: Yup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's A Pretty, Badass Unicorn

4. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First

3. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- The Orville gets new signage, Jujutsu Kaisen gets a prequel teaser, the WWE & AEW battle it out in the ratings ring, and Hawkeye gets a release date & preview image- but what does that mean for The Book of Boba Fett?

The Orville Shares Seth MacFarlane Season 3 Planetary Union Sign Image

Ratings Wars: WWE Raw Wins Big with Return of Fans, Thwarting AEW

So Is The Book Of Boba Fett Being Delayed By Disney & Lucasfilm?

Hawkeye Releases Official Image; Renner Talks "Fangirl" Kate Bishop

Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Prequel Film Teaser Ahead of December Debut

