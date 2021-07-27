Ratings Wars: WWE Raw Wins Big with Return of Fans, Thwarting AEW

Howdy folks! The Chadster here, bringing you more totally non-biased insight into the wrestling business with my column, Ratings Wars, in which The Chadster looks at how Tony Khan is trying to cheat The Chadster's beloved WWE by producing exciting wrestling television that people enjoy. The Chadster is sick of all the biased reporting in the wrestling media and he's here to save wrestling journalism from hacks like Meltzer and SRS. That Ryan Satin guy is okay though. He's the only other non-biased journalist in wrestling besides The Chadster.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 26 of 2021

WWE Raw and AEW Dynamite were the big winners last week as both shows saw an increase in viewership over the week prior. For Dynamite, that meant the show's third-highest rating of all time. Smackdown viewership was down for the second episode with fans in the building, while NXT and Impact remained relatively flat. Personally, The Chadster thinks it's really unfair of Tony Khan to get a big viewership number for Dynamite on a week that should be a celebration for WWE, with fans returning to Raw for the first time in over a year. But Tony Khan has never had any respect for the business so that's not surprising.

Vince McMahon thwarted Tony Khan's plans when it comes to the 18-49 demo, however. While Dynamite crossed a threshold in 18-49 that would have put it higher than Raw the last few weeks, Raw took things to another level, even defeating Smackdown, which was down slightly. Impact and NXT were both slightly up, but mostly flat this week. With NXT airing on Syfy the next two weeks, the Chadster fears his beloved show may dip back down, and this is also Tony Khan's fault for getting Dynamite on a network that doesn't air the Olympics. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan.

Though Tony Khan found his evil plans spoiled last week, this week he's piling on another special episode of Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Hopefull, fake fans don't abandon Raw like they did Smackdown last week and people catch on to the fact that Tony Khan is only doing this to ruin The Chadster's life and so they stop falling for it and tune out of Dynamite. Otherwise, The Chadster swears to G** he will write a very scathing column if AEW Dynamite ever beats WWE Raw in the ratings. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard for Week 26 of 2021

Here's the numbers for WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, and WWE Smackdown this week:

WWE Raw: 1,923,000 viewers with a .57 in 18-49

WWE NXT: 709,000 viewers with a .20 in 18-49

AEW Dynamite: 1,148,000 viewers with a .44 in 18-49

Impact Wrestling: 104,000 viewers with a .04 in 18-49

WWE Smackdown: 2,137,000 viewers with a .55 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Since the demise of Showbuzz Daily (RIP), The Chadster has had to scour the internet each week to learn how his beloved WWE performed against its competition. The Chadster gathers ratings and viewership numbers from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and perhaps the best one of all for this sort of data, WrestleNomics.