BCTV Daily Dispatch 8 June 2021: Fear the Walking Soldier Boy & More

With a ton of respectful vibes headed towards the sweet trifecta of (pre-presidential run) Kanye West, Paul McCartney, and Rihanna– and with that, a righteous welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been going down across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. This time around, Fear TWD scores with a season finale preview and penultimate episode review, Ellie Kemper apologizes, Neil Gaiman offers high praise to Netflix's adaptation, and director Boris Mojsovski, Csc. shares some Titans snaps.

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we have the return of "Random TV History Stuff" and the on-screen debut of "A." Finally, we have another dose of "BCTV Weird" with a look at Rod Serling's under-appreciated Night Gallery and the episode that still freaks us out.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 USS Pennsylvania Lets Strand Be Strand

9. Ellie Kemper on Debutante Ball Backlash: "Ignorance Is No Excuse."

8. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Familiar Voice Offers Hope?

7. Neil Gaiman: Series "More Sandman Than I Could Ever Have Hoped For"

6. Psych 3 Star James Roday Rodriguez Is More Than Ready to Twist This

5. Doctor Who Series 13 Rumours That Probably Aren't True (But Could Be?)

4. Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More

3. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel

2. Fear the Walking Dead Update: Season 6 Finale Teaser Taken Down

1. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Posts Soldier Boy Shield; Full Reveal Monday

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from The Boys FYC Event, Bad Batch key art, Loki previews, and Vikings: Valhalla BTS- to more Shadow and Bone, Motherland trailer, a ratings farewell, a new ring for the WWE, a Cobra Kai revisit, and more:

The Boys FYC Event Recap: Planet Vought Delivers Super Subversive Fun

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Key Art Honor Goes To Trace & Rafa Martez

Loki: Owen Wilson Talks Joining MCU, Tom Hiddleston's "Loki Lectures"

Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix Spinoff Releases Behind the Scenes Look

The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Is Reporting For Duty

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Announcement Kicks Off Netflix Geeked Week

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Official Trailer: It's Time To Hunt

Behind The Attraction: New Series Goes BTS of Popular Disney Rides

So Long, Showbuzz Daily, and Goodbye Public Cable Ratings Charts

Loki Preview: Under Arrest for Crimes Against the Sacred Timeline

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Revisits What Inspired Daniel LaRusso Return

Saved by the Bell: Josie Totah on Developing Lexi, Producing & More

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final

WWE Is Currently Testing A New Ring They Might Use Soon

On this day in 2010, viewers were ushered into the world of "A" and Pretty Little Liars, created by I. Marlene King and based loosely on the novel series of the same name written by Sara Shepard. With HBO Max and Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teaming up for a new series that may or may not end up having a connection to the original series, now would be a good time to catch up on seven seasons of a guilty pleasure that didn't have the right to be as deviously good as it was before Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hits screens.

I was always a huge Rod Serling fan growing up because of the quality of his writing and presentation, but The Twilight Zone just wasn't one of those shows that I went crazy over — even today. Don't get me wrong: I understand the power and influence that show has had upon the geek pop culture spectrum for decades, as well as why so many people look forward to the annual marathons that SyFy shows. But for me? I'll take horror and supernatural over science-fiction any day of the week, and twice on Friday the 13th.

So I found Night Gallery more to my liking, even though it's taken some serious re-examining and way too many years for the series to be given its just-do. Night Gallery was an anthology series that ran on NBC from 1969 to 1973, and over the course of its three seasons, Serling would introduce varying tales of horror and the macabre that scared the living crap out of viewers while somehow still finding a way to stay within network standards.

But out of its entire run of 43 episodes, there's one that still gives me chills when I think about it: Night Gallery Season 2, Episode 15: 'Green Fingers'.

The basic story setup is pretty simple: Lydia Bowen (Elsa Lanchester) loves her home and really loves her gardening, so she refuses to sell her home to an evil business tycoon (Cameron Mitchell) looking to build a development. An evil business tycoon decides to get Bowen off of her land by any means necessary. Bloody shenanigans ensue, and in the end, we learn that some of the most disturbing things can come from the soil with just a little love, care — and sacrifice.

Lanchester's (Bride of Frankenstein, Murder By Death) portrayal of Lydia Bowen is masterfully tragic and disturbing, and worth repeated viewing just to see how many times you flip back-and-forth between being heartbroken and creeped out by her. On a side note, Lanchester also starred in the comedy-horror movie/bane-of-my-young-existence-at-the-time Arnold that featured some of the most disturbing television commercials that I can ever remember as a young boy geek.

