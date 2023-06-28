Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: beavis, Beavis and Butt-head, butt-head, paramount plus, preview, season 2, trailer

Beavis and Butt-Head Judged by Daria (?!?) in Season 2 Finale Clip

If you're a fan of the Beavis and Butt-head universe and the golden age of MTV animation, you might want to check out the Season 2 finale.

With the second season finale of Paramount+ & Mike Judge's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head hitting on Thursday, what other reason could you need to tune in other than the final two new Season 2 adventures? But S02E12 "Abduction"/"The Sleepover" has a little something extra going for it that fans of the animated series' universe and MTV's golden age of animation will have every reason in the world to get excited about. So with that in mind…

Based on the clips that were released earlier today, we've learned that Tracy Grandstaff has returned to voice… yup… Daria. Except this time around, our favorite animated teen is a bit more… "cosmic." In a clip for "Abduction," Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head are put on trial for their numerous crimes and ignoring their mission: "to have spent the last two years exploring the various universes and what have you." Instead? It seems like they ran up a pretty big tab when it comes to "space nachos and intergalactic pornography." And that's where we get to hear from Daria, or Smart Daria, one of the judges holding our smart heroes' lives in their hands. Originally a recurring character on the show's original MTV run, Daria Morgendorffer would jump to her own spinoff series (running from 1997 to 2002). The character would make an appearance in 2020's Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (which also introduced Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 Episode 12 "Abduction"/"The Sleepover": Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head visit Earth and abduct Tom Anderson for human experiments/Beavis and Butt-Head are invited to sleep over at Cody's house when his parents mistakenly think they're good friends.

With the animated series' second season finale hitting this Thursday, here's a look back at the official trailer for Mike Judge & Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head:

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton, and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina & Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

