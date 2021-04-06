Bebe Rexha, Ash Costello Set for Live Performances at WrestleMania

WWE has announced two live musical performances for WrestleMania this year. Bebe Rexha will sing America The Beautiful at WrestleMania, Ash Costello will sing Rhea Ripley to the ring, and Nita Strauss will shred the National Anthem at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver.

WWE.com reports:

As announced on Monday Night Raw, Bebe Rexha is headed to WrestleMania to perform "America The Beautiful" on Saturday night. The chart-topping artist's new single "Sacrifice" is available now on AppleMusic and Spotify. Rexha's last studio album "Expectations" earned her Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country/Duo Group Performance at the 61st Grammy Awards. Don't miss the performance at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, streaming live as part of a two-night event, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on Saturday, April 10, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE also revealed on Raw this week that Ash Costello, of the band New Years Day, and also the singer of Rhea Ripley's theme song, will perform the song live during Ripley's entrance at WrestleMania. Costello took to Instagram to say of the news:

By overwhelming demand, I am so excited to announce that I will be performing #Brutality LIVE for the most bad ass @rhearipley_wwe at #wrestlemania37 ! If you're ready and will be watching, leave some 💪🏻🤘🏻⛓❤️🖤 below!!!! I am honored to sing in support of such a genuine and strong woman! and as a wrestling fan, excited to a part of something I love. YOUR support made this dream a reality. Now this is all of our moment together. #wwe #wweraw #nxt #nxttakeover #wrestlemania #wrestlemania37 #metal #metalhead #rocknroll #badasswomen

And finally, WWE also revealed that guitar virtuoso Nita Strauss will return to WWE to play the National Anthem during NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Night 1 tonight.

Though there could still be some adjustments this week, especially with Vince McMahon's propensity for changing plans at the last minute, the card for the two-night WrestleMania is looking pretty solid for this weekend. On Night 1 of WrestleMania, we'll see Sasha Banks defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, and The New Day defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos. In non-title action on WrestleMania Night 1, we'll see Bad Bunny and Damian Priest team up to take on The Miz and John Morrison, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, and Lana and Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad, and Natalya and Tamina face off in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Then, on WrestleMania Night 2, we'll see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship in a triple threat against Edge and Daniel Bryan, Asuka defend the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, Big E defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, and Riddle defend the United States Championship against Sheamus. Plus, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against the winners of Night 1's Tag Team Turmoil match. In non-title action on WrestleMania Night 2, The Fiend will face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will fight Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul at ringside). Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan will be the hosts of both Night 1 and Night 2, and WWE will surely have additional surprised planed as well.

WrestleMania takes place on April 10th and 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be stream exclusively on Peacock for United States viewers and on the WWE Network everywhere else.