Belligerent Cody Rhodes Tries to Enter Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Not content with competing inside Hell in a Cell with a torn pec, Cody Rhodes tried to enter himself in the Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE Raw. Cody Rhodes has already proven there's nothing he won't do to win the love of wrestling fans, and at Hell in a Cell last weekend, it worked for him. But was Cody taking things a little too far when he suggested he could compete in, and win, the Money in the Bank ladder match during a promo on Raw last night?

Cody Rhodes came to the ring at the start of WWE Raw to soak in the well-deserved cheers from an adoring WWE Universe after defeating Seth Rollins in an all-time-great Hell in a Cell match while wrestling with a pectoral muscle torn completely off the bone… hours before the match. Cody's performance even seemed to earn the respect of his rival, Seth Rollins, who came to the ring to congratulate Rhodes and bury the hatchet.

Alas, it was merely a ruse, as when Cody made his way back up the ramp, Rollins attacked with a sledgehammer. Rollins laid Rhodes out and stripped off his suit (this would be a theme of the night), revealing his bruised torso and punishing it further with the sledgehammer. That, we guess, is WWE's way of writing Cody Rhodes off television while he gets his pec surgically repaired and presumably returns to win the Royal Rumble and then face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, though the obvious question must be asked: if the entire Hell in a Cell match yesterday didn't do enough to ensure Cody takes time off, why did a couple extra shots with a sledgehammer on Raw last night do it?

You know what, sometimes it's best not to ask those questions. Enjoy your time off, Cody!