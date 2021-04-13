Best of Randy Orton Set for WWE Network on Peacock This Week

Following his surprising victory over The Fiend at WrestleMania thanks to Alexa Bliss leaking motor oil from her scalp, Randy Orton's career will be celebrated with a new collection: Best of WWE: The Best of Randy Orton: The Legend Killer. The Orton documentary joins an otherwise sparse week of new Network programming since WWE blew most of its load during WrestleMania week. In addition to the Randy Orton collection, WWE will also have new episodes of its usual weekly shows, an encore of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, and new content from wXw, ICW, and EVOLVE.

WWE also released a trailer showing some other things that are coming to Peacock and the WWE Network soon, though not this week.

From the hotly anticipated second season of Ruthless Aggression to the world premiere of Superfan: The Story of Vladimir, take a look at some of the must-see programming coming soon to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2, Superfan and more coming to Peacock (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e97EL5K-vE)

It looks like docs on RVD and The Miz will be debuting soon, as well as more Broken Skull Sessions. But that's for later.

Below, check out the schedule of content on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere.

This Week's Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network Monday, April 12

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (encore)

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (encore) Wednesday, April 14

Monday Night Raw (3/15/21)**

WWE's The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

WWE NXT (4/13/21) Thursday, April 15

NXT UK

This Week in WWE Friday, April 16

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17

WWE Main Event (4/1/21)

Talking Smack**

wXw We Love Wrestling #7

ICW Fight Club 168

EVOLVE 9 Sunday, April 18

Friday Night SmackDown (3/19/21)**

Best of WWE: The Best of Randy Orton: The Legend Killer