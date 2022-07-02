Better Call Saul, Moon Girl, The Boys, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody/If you wanna believe that anything could stop me/Don't show up, don't come out/Don't start caring about me now/Walk away, you know how/Don't start caring about me now… or the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Dua Lipa for "Don't Start Now" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including AMC's Better Call Saul teasing "Gene's" life not staying black & white for long, HBO Max drops new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin footage, Amazon's The Boys heads into its third season finale with another impressive chapter, FX's What We Do in the Shadows take us behind the velvet ropes to check out Nadja's, Marvel's starts the marketing machine for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, July 2, 2022:

The Flash: Candice Patton Clarifies Confusion Over Season 8 Absence

Charmed: Sarah Jeffery Would've "Loved" Having OG Cast in Season 5

AEW Rampage Preview: Why, Tony Khan, Why?!

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Teaser: Lunella Needs You To Know It

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Nadja in the Club, Bottle Full of Blood

WWE SmackDown Preview 7/1: 24 Hours Until Money In The Bank

Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: Gene's World Isn't Always Black and White

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Preview in HBO Max July 2022 Video

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Parisa Fakhri Cast in Recurring Role

The Flash Season 9 Finally Revealing Wallace's "Big, Bad DC Villain"?

The Orville: New Horizons S03E05 Review: A Moclan Identity Crisis

RWBY: Ice Queendom Improves on Original; First 3 Episodes on YouTube

Star Trek: SNW S01E09 Review: Where's Ellen Ripley When You Need Her?

The Boys Season 3 E07 Review: Bad Dads, Bendy Straws & Black Noir

The Boys, Xena, The Flash, TWD/JDM, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

