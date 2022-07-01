The Boys, Xena, The Flash, TWD/JDM, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Look in the mirror/And you see how you've been taken/You won't surrender/But now your heart is breakin'/Oh oh oh/We always wish for money/We always wish for fame/We think we have the answers/Some things ain't ever gonna change (change)/It doesn't matter who you are/It's all the same (change)/What's in your heart will never change… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to John Waite for "Change" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan telling folks who don't like his opinions what they can do (hint: rhymes with "piss off"), Amazon's The Boys star Jensen Ackles offering to come to your house, how The CW's Superman & Lois Season 2 finale made life tougher for The Flash heading into Season 9, Paramount+'s Evil drops a pretty sizeable preview, Lucy Lawless loves her "Xena" honor in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, July 1, 2022:

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Text Images Come With "A" Warning

Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves

AEW Improves on Blood and Guts Concept for Second Go-Round

Tom Swift: "Nancy Drew" Spinoff Series Canceled After One Season

Superman and Lois/Arrowverse Answer Made The Flash S09 More Difficult

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Anoop Desai Cast in Recurring Role

Evil Season 3 E04 Preview Images: Heading Down a Highway to Hell?

Perry Mason Season 2: CSI Star Wallace Langham Joins HBO Series Cast

Godzilla and Titans: Sawai, Watabe, Clemons, Tippett & Lasowski Cast

The Boys: Don't Make Jensen Ackles Come to Your House; Urban/Colbert

American Horror Stories S02 "Die-O-Rama" Teaser: Ready for Playtime?

Joe vs Carole: Nat Wolff Discusses Playing Travis on Peacock Series

The Walking Dead: JDM Has Some Advice If You Don't Like His Opinions

Crunchyroll Expo 2022: Jujutsu Kaisen, Oddtaxi Guests; Hololive Meet

The Flash, Quantum Leap, Stern/Doom & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

