Better Call Saul, Night Court, The Orville & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

And the sky was made of amethyst/And all the stars were just like little fish/You should learn when to go/You should learn how to say no/Might last a day, yeah/Mine is forever/Might last a day, yeah/Mine is forever/When they get what they want, and they never want it again/And they get what they want, and they never want it again/Go on, take everything, take everything, I want you to/Go on, take everything, take everything, I want you to… including the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Hole for "Violet" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! AMC's Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan talks about breaking from "Breaking Bad" (along with a behind-the-scenes look at Gilligan's final episode). Hulu's The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane explains why an episode is currently missing on Disney+ (assuming it's not already up by the time you read this). NBC's Night Court star & EP Melissa Rauch shares another behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming spinoff sequel series.

Plus, we look at FX's American Horror Story, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, "The Godfather of Grappling" Gene LeBell, HBO Max's Pennyworth, Hulu's American Horror Stories, USA Network's WWE Raw, NBC's Quantum Leap, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Disney+'s Andor, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New World, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO Max's Green Lantern, Netflix's The Sandman & more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, August 11, 2022:

American Horror Story S11: Quinto, Lourd & More Join AHS Cast (Report)

CM Punk Returns at Quake by the Lake After Moxley Beats Jericho

Quake by the Lake: Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship

AEW Crosses Over with Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon

Quake by the Lake: Darby Allin Beats Brody King in Coffin Match

Will Tony Khan and AEW #RestoreTheSnyderverse at Warner Bros?

Ms. Marvel Writer Fatimah Asghar on X-Men, Wolverine Possibilities

Gene LeBell, "The Godfather Of Grappling", Has Passed Away At 89

Pennyworth S03: New Title Reminds Viewers Who They've Been Watching

American Horror Stories S02E04 Cast Reveal Teaser: Cody Fern & More

AEW Quake By the Lake: Full Lineup, How to Watch

NXT 2.0 Recap 8/9: A New Challenger For The North American Title

Quantum Leap Star: "Invitation Is Out There" for Scott Bakula Return

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: AMC Series Releases First Look Images

Vince Gilligan Ready to Pitch Post-Better Call Saul Project Soon?

Andor Key Art Serves as Reminder of When "Rogue One" Prequel Eps Drop

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Key Art: Some Sins Can't Be Washed Away

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Earns Franchise Top Honor on Paramount+

The Morning Show Season 3: Jon Hamm Joins Apple TV+ Series Cast

The Last of Us Welcomes 4 More to HBO Series Adaptation Cast

Green Lantern In Pre-Production This Week; Filming in September?

Better Call Saul: Gilligan on Future "Breaking Bad" Revisit; BTS Looks

Night Court Star Melissa Rauch's "Rebel" Judge Abby Stone Checks In

The Orville on Disney+: Seth MacFarlane Clarifies Missing Ep Matter

The Sandman: On Deconstructing Faith & Building Hope

