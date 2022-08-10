Better Call Saul, Cobra Kai, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Seen you naked in the bath/Cigarette stains on your hands/Wilted flowers in a vase/I ask how are you/Yeah, how are you?/I see the lipstick on your glass/I think you're drunk, I start to laugh/I find your note, the letters ran/It said I love you/Yeah, I love you/Don't ask why, don't ask why/Don't ask why, don't ask why/Don't ask why, don't ask why, don't ask why/Sixteen candles down the drain… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Sponge for "Molly (Sixteen Candles)" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! HBO Max buzz has Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, and Gotham Knights moving forward, but DC's Strange Adventures DOA. AMC's Better Call Saul foreshadows a tragically epic series finale. TNT's Snowpiercer star Sean Bean has a problem with intimacy coordinators, and a lot of people have a problem with Bean. Netflix's Cobra Kai drops a set of new Season 5 images (including the return of Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes). FX's Justified: City Primeval deals with more violence near the set. And HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is going back to its PLL roots.

Plus, we look at Disney+'s I Am Groot; Farscape coming to Shout! Factory, HBO Max's Titans, Netflix's Locke & Key, AEW & WWE; IDW Entertainment, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Hulu's The Orville, Netflix's The Sandman, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Paramount+'s Evil & Teen Wolf: The Movie; and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, August 10, 2022:

I Am Groot: Marvel Studios Releases Key Art Posters for All 5 Episodes

Justified: FX Revival Filming Deals with "Incendiary Device" Incident

Harley Quinn Reportedly "A Very Safe Bet" for HBO Max Season 4

Farscape & More Jim Henson Series Heading to Shout! Factory

Better Call Saul Series Finale Images Raise Serious Gene/Kim Question

NXT 2.0 Preview 8/9: Yet Another Tony D & Escobar Confrontation…

Snowpiercer: Lena Hall on Sean Bean's "Intimacy Coordinators" Comments

Green Lantern, Gotham Knights Moving Ahead; Strange Adventures Over

Cobra Kai S05: Sean Kanan Confirms, Comments on Mike Barnes Return

Titans S04 BTS Looks; Joseph Morgan Offers "Originals" Fans A Tease

Locke and Key Season 3 Teaser: Return to Key House for One Final Ride

Cobra Kai Season 5 Preview Images Showcase New & Familiar Faces

Damian Priest Challenges Edge; More Matches Made on WWE Raw

IDW Developing 5 New Series Including "Dark Spaces: Wildfire" & More

Pretty Little Liars: OS E06/E07 Promo; RAS Teases Rosewood Return

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Promo: Middle-Earth's Fate Rests With Them

Better Call Saul S06E13 Promo; Odenkirk's 3-Word Series Finale Tease

The Orville: How "Contact" Influenced Seth MacFarlane's Sci-Fi Series

The Sandman Star Considered Adapt of Grant Morrison's "The Invisibles"

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 8: Playing With Darkness

Evil Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Lots of Stock in Penultimate Episode

Snowpiercer Star Sean Bean Not a Big Fan of Intimacy Coordinators

Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis Reveals Paramount+ Sequel Film Timeline

The Sandman S02? Better Call Saul Breaks Good? BCTV Daily Dispatch

