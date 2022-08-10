Ms. Marvel Writer Fatimah Asghar on X-Men, Wolverine Possibilities

The Disney+ series Ms. Marvel opened a serious major door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future when it comes to the season finale "No Normal." Aside from its lead-in to the upcoming MCU film The Marvels and the cameo from Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) herself, Bruno (Matt Lintz) reveals to Kamala (Iman Vellani) that in addition to her powers emanating from her bangle, she also carries a genetic mutation. Of course, there's the matter of a spontaneous location swap with her idol Carol Danvers (who's confused to find herself in a fan's room) that puts that reveal on the back burner. Writer Fatimah Asghar spoke with The Direct about her love for the X-Men, which the Disney-owned Marvel Studios has barely scratched the surface on regarding how to incorporate the concept of mutants and specific characters since the company's purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

"I love the X-Men. I think to me, the X-Men was my kind of initial point into comics, and into the MCU, like I just loved reading… [having] a school of mutants was just so amazing and so great to think about," Asghar said about a Season 2 hope. "And I love a lot of different X-Men. And I think about like, just thinking about Kamala alongside different X-Men, and it would be really funny."

Until Ms. Marvel, the only major crossover talent from the Fox era included the bait-and-switch tease on WandaVision, where Evan Peters appeared to reprise his role as Quicksilver, aka Pietro Maximoff, Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) brother. The Earth-616 version, which is where the MCU is based, was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who died in 2015's "Age of Ultron"). It was revealed that Peters in 616 is actually Ralph Bohner, a townsperson in Westview enhanced by Agatha's (Kathryn Hahn) magic via an artifact. The other instance was Earth-838 which showed Patrick Stewart's return as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

As far as who Asghar hopes to work with in regards to Kamala Khan, the choice might be a tough get, but at least she's aiming high. "Like, I think about the character of Wolverine and having Kamala, like, riff off of Wolverine… that exists in the comics… I think that there's that moment where like, Wolverine comes and helps her, I've always loved that. And I think that if we ever got to see that, you know, I know that that's complicated… but if we ever got to see that, I think that would be so cool, because it's just fun to see her, you know, be a fan to people who are kind of jaded and annoyed. And to kind of just to have that banter. And so I think that putting her with someone like Wolverine, you know, it's such a great kind of moment of synastry." Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in the FOX era and remains in retirement from the role since 2017's Logan, so a recasting may be needed.