Better Call Saul, Sandman, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

A warning to the prophet/The liar, the honest/This is war/To the leader, the pariah/The victor, the messiah/This is war/It's the moment of truth and the moment to lie/The moment to live and the moment to die/The moment to fight, the moment to fight/To fight, to fight, to fight/To the right, to the left/We will fight to the death/To the edge of the earth/It's a brave new world/From the last to the first… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Thirty Seconds to Mars for "This Is War" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics. For example, Netflix's The Sandman drops new images of the streaming series' cast of characters, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons shares a season finale preview, AMC's Better Call Saul has us seeing Season 6 clues everywhere, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland teases a sixth season he calls "f***ing amazing," and we honor the memory of ground-breaking Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols aka Lt. Uhura.

In addition, we also have articles on The Batman spinoff The Penguin, Motherland: Fort Salem, The '90s Show, The Jetsons, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Saturday Night Live, Riverdale, and Marvel's Secret Invasion. Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, August 1, 2022:

The Sandman: New Images Highlight Desire, Despair, Cain, Abel & More

The Orville: New Horizons S03E10 Promo: "Future Unknown" In Many Ways

The Penguin: Farrell on The Batman Spinoff, Matt Reeves Involvement

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E06 "Book Club" Rekindles Remnants of Hope

That '90s Show: That '70s Show Star Tommy Chong Talks Netflix Sequel

Star Trek Legend Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura, Passes Away at Age 89

Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Goes Wandering Around Season 5 Set

Better Call Saul S06: We're Finding Clues in Everything AMC Releases

The Jetsons: George Jetson Was Born Today- Anyone Feeling Old Yet?

Always Sunny: McElhenney, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Nightman B'way Dreams

Saturday Night Live: Thompson on Post-Lorne Michaels SNL Concerns

Riverdale S06 Finale Preview: Don't Look Up! There's a Comet Coming!

Rick and Morty: Roiland on "F***ing Amazing" Season 6; 5 Fav Episodes

Secret Invasion: McDonald Offers Character Tease, Update on Reshoots

Doctor Who, WWE SummerSlam & BCTV Daily Dispatch Sets Personal Record?

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.