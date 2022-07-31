The Jetsons: George Jetson Was Born Today- Anyone Feeling Old Yet?

A current phenomenon among young(ish) adults online seems to be a morbid fascination with fleeting time and how old we all feel by being reminded of how far away we are from our youth (a recent one being a reminder that we are closer to the year 2050 than we are to 1990). And to keep the good times rolling, I'm here to tell you that today, one of the most iconic "way-in-the-future" characters in the history of TV was born today. Meet George Jetson, born today… July 31, 2022. Of course, we won't become fully familiar with him and his space-age family until the year 2062, when we'll look in on a then 40-year-old George and his family's wacky adventures on the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoon series, The Jetsons.

Debuting in 1962 on ABC as a parallel counterpart for Hanna-Barbera's other iconic out-of-time series, The Flintstones, The Jetsons took a look 100 years into the future at a normal American family of tomorrow. Very much draped in the optimism and positive dreaming of a middle America a year before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy shook our culture into a much more cynical and decidedly less hopeful outlook, The Jetsons remains a charming look at what could have been or even what still could be down the road in a much more advance and peaceful future.

While the original series only lasted 24 episodes and ended after just one season in 1963, it became beloved in syndication for decades after and found new life years later in continuing series, TV specials, theatrical feature films, and direct-to-video and streaming original films still to this day. The Jetsons even crossed paths with the world of WWE in 2017 with The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!, where the family met up with WWE superstars in a futuristic wrestling spectacular.

But before all of that could happen, a man named George Jetson had to be born, and somewhere out there, that is happening today. So while things may look gloomy right now in our weird world of today, I have it on good authority that in a mere 40 years, we will all have robot butlers and flying space cars that fold into briefcases. Unfortunately, we will still have 9-5 jobs with dickhead bosses, though. Capitalism apparently still holds firm in 2062. You can stream all episodes of The Jetsons now on HBO Max.