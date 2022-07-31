Doctor Who, WWE SummerSlam & BCTV Daily Dispatch Sets Personal Record?

The lights dim once again someday, I'll sleep/Cause it's all the same to me/This tiny voice inside my head keeps me awake/Come on, let's find the cure/Come on, let's die until we live/In the end, you'll find how high you climbed/There's no design to ever bring you down/Says she's got another life/That I am living in my friend/Through and through, she says/It's nothing I can change/I always was the one/And I'll say/Come on, I'd like to buy the world a coke/And lie here naked with my girl/Come on, I'd like to buy the world a coke/And lie here naked with my girl/And she knows… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Flickerstick for "Coke" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. And on a day when BCTV (maybe?) set a record for most coverage in a day (non-convention), our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics. For example, Neil Patrick Harris discusses the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary celebration & David Tennant apologizes to ECCC attendees, and WWE SummerSlam goes "Full Metal Jacket" by starting strong & then limping its way to the finish line. But it doesn't end there…

We also have articles on Community, 90's Cartoon Network & FOX Kids Latin America, The Powerpuff Girls, Superman: The Animated Series, The Addams Family, House of the Dragon, What If…?, Cobra Kai, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AEW Rampage, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Chainsaw Man, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, What We Do in the Shadows, Lucy's School, Reservation Dogs, Paper Girls, Stranger Things 4, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, July 31, 2022:

Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Champion at Greatest SummerSlam Ever

Liv Morgan Beats Ronda Rousey in Controversial Fashion at SummerSlam

Community: The Russo Brothers on How Paintballs Led to Captain America

Usos Retain Tag Titles at SummerSlam Under Strict Ref Jeff Jarrett

Cartoon Network, FOX Kids Latin America Helped Make Me Who I Am Today

Pat McAfee Cheats to Beat Happy Corbin in Unfair SummerSlam Match

Edge Returns at SummerSlam to Help Mysterios Beat Judgment Day

Powerpuff Girls: The Professor Ruined The Girls Before The CW Ever Could

Phase One of Theory's SummerSlam Plans Failed Epicly

Logan Paul Beats The Miz in Impressive Match at WWE SummerSlam

Bayley, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai Arrive at WWE SummerSlam

Superman: Why Haven't We Had a New Man of Steel Animated Series Yet?

Mystery Superstar Who is Probably Edge Will Be at SummerSlam Tonight

The Addams Family Dances on Graves of Mediocre Family Sitcom Cliches

House of the Dragon Stars Cooke, D'Arcy Received Advice from GOT Cast

What If…?: How Disney+ Series Could Revisit Marvel's '70s Series Past

Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer

Doctor Who: NPH Praises Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology

Star Trek: SNW Season 2 Like S01 "On Steroids", Will Let Kirk Be Kirk

AEW Rampage Highlights; Dumpster Match Set for Dynamite This Week

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Preview: Mos Eisley? "Mos" Definitely!

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 E04 Preview: Spear Unleashed

WWE SmackDown Recap 7/29: Twas The Night Before SummerSlam!

Chainsaw Man Key Art Released; New Trailer Release Date Announced

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars S07 Offers Dazzling Season-Ending Event

What We Do in the Shadows S04E04 "The Night Market" Offers Great Deals

Will Seth Rollins Get a New Opponent for SummerSlam Tonight?

Lucy's School Trailer: Apple TV+ Peanuts Special Honors Educators

Stranger Things 4 Metal Mayhem Leads to Metallica, Joseph Quinn Duet

Reservation Dogs Season 2 Previews Offer Words of Wisdom & More

WWE SummerSlam: Full Card, How to Watch, Live Results

Paper Girls Review: Impressive, Compelling Female-Led Sci-Fi Journey

Doctor Who: The Tomb of the Cybermen Is A Cheesy, Problematic Classic

Sandman/David Bowie, Better Call Saul Breaks Bad: BCTV Daily Dispatch

