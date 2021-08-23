Big Brother Season 23 E20 Recap: With Sarah Beth, No One Is Safe

We're now up to the twentieth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article on a tense and emotional eviction ceremony this season on Big Brother.

After Sarah Beth's quick win in the recent HOH competition, hopes and plans from the Cookout alliance got way more complicated. Being the first female HOH, Sarah Beth showed a lot of excitement for her role while others like Tiffany had some legitimate reservations about what was ahead for them. Kyland worked on gaining the trust back of Derek F from placing him as a pawn previously, and the Cookout alliance attempted to maintain composure in the face of this HOH. Alyssa and Derek X talked about the closeness to winning HOH comparing their times from the game, but in the meantime, a rougher discussion was happening between Derek F and Tiffany with an unspoken awkward vibe surrounding them since the head-to-head in the HOH room weeks back. While I can see Tiffany's side partially, at least when it comes to the way she was approached, but Derek F ended up making sense when it came to supporting Britini and in the end protecting the identity of the Cookout alliance.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Brother 23 – Dash to Dinner (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1z5F2dYqHA0)

In discussion with Sarah Beth, Kyland came to the table with a goal to protect Xavier but instead he talked with her about the possibilities of what could be won this week in the High Roller Room. Claire spoke at the wrong time in the shared bathroom, spilling the beans of wanting to possibly target Xavier while around Tiffany, inching closer to seeing the evidence of the Cookout alliance. Suspicions show gains in the Big Brother house, with one strong alliance getting closer to being seen and out in the open. Initially, Sarah Beth looked towards Hannah and Claire or Derek F and Azah as to who to place as nominees. The nomination ceremony eventually came up and made Sarah Beth finally decide, nominating Derek F and Claire. An interesting choice was made and in an individual interview, Sarah Beth discussed her true target being Derek X, who continued to see possible safety still for himself not knowing the risks.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Brother 23 | The BB Animals | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u288_B1KGo)

The conflicting dedication to both Claire and then the Cookout alliance became incredibly confusing to witness with Tiffany. Multiple entry points could be accessed to possibly take a hit at the Cookout alliance, but personally, I'd hope to see them go farther in this Big Brother house than being broken up before a final six. All was up in the air when everyone took turns going into the High Rollers Room. Claire went first, who got 100 BB bucks but 25 short of the Chopping Block Roulette. Hannah chose to save her bucks for the Coin of Destiny. Sarah Beth ended up with not enough to play, same with Tiffany. Alyssa chose to use her 125 BB bucks to play Chopping Block Roulette. The game became one of balancing skills combined with how quickly someone could maintain that and constant movement in circles. Alyssa ended up getting the ball around 19 times. Afterward, Derek F decided to save his 150 BB bucks for the eventual Coin of Destiny. Derek X chose to save for the Coin of Destiny…making a well rough decision that is gonna cost him. Alyssa ended up being the only one to play and got safety and the ability to remove a nominee. She ended up taking Derek F off the block, then she proceeded to grab the roulette wheel with it landing on Xavier. The power of veto competition will bring an interesting shift and we'll witness it on Wednesday at 8 PM EST. on CBS.