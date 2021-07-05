Big Brother Season 23: House Photos Are In & One Guest Is Already Out

Ahead of the Season 23 premiere of Big Brother on CBS, fans were blessed with photos of the house but also given some news on a guest's very early exit. Obviously, the new season will feature all brand new houseguests but it will also add in a team aspect according to the executive producers. The separation into teams will make for an interesting season for sure. There have been hints at old houseguest surprises, sadly not in terms of actually playing the game but maybe something coaching-related if anything.

The theme this year works well with the stunning new photos of the house, "The Big Brother Beach Club" aesthetic is evident and very on-brand. Sixteen people will be anxiously awaiting their turn to go into the house live on the Wednesday night premiere, but they'll be going in four at a time.

One individual won't be included in that group, and that's Christine Valdiserri. A video message to the public had her announcing a recent positive COVID test ahead of the premiere, leading to her dismissal from the new season. According to Valdiserri, she is unsure of how she got it after having gotten her vaccination and continued guidelines she's attested to have followed. The announcement came with a huge swing of emotions from Vadiserri, the 27-year-old professional dancer and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, as her video was published by the Big Brother social media accounts. The emotions were strong in relation to awareness she hoped to bring when on the show, based on her experience with alopecia.

Let's take a tour inside the Big Brother Beach Club! ☀️ 🌊 A seaside escape that reminds houseguests that with no risk, there's no reward! 👀 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/9esxag6cuS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now off the roster, her spot will be filled in by Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old AI engineer from New York. The season 23 live premiere of Big Brother will be on Wednesday, June 7th, starting at 8/7 c on CBS. Let's hope no more positive COVID tests happen before Wednesday evening. Let us know in the comments below what has you excited about this season!

