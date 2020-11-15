Big Sky: David E. Kelley, Cast Talk Series' Mysteries; Preview Opener

With ABC and David E. Kelley's (Big Little Lies) drama-thriller Big Sky set to slowly begin revealing its mysteries starting this Tuesday, November 17, viewers are getting a look at what lies ahead with a set of preview images Here and near the end of the article) from the series-opener as well as a look at the team behind the adaptation of author C.J. Box's book series. The series focuses on two missing young women and how that case throws open the doors to something even darker and more sinister than Katheryn Winnick's Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury's Cassie Dewell, or Ryan Phillippe's Cody Hoyt could have ever suspected. As you're about to see, the series seems to mix True Detective, Twin Peaks, and Ozark vibes- though we can't shake this feeling there's going to be more surprises by the time the first episode wraps than we realize.

Here's a look at Kelley and the cast taking viewers behind the scenes for a deeper dive into the mysterious and dangerous world of ABC's Big Sky:

Big Sky season 1, episode 1 "Pilot": While on a road trip to visit her boyfriend in Montana, Danielle Sullivan and her sister Grace are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of the highway, setting off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell to team up with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for the sisters. But when the investigators discover these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it's clear they've stumbled onto something much bigger than them all. Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Paul McGuigan.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest-starring in the season-opener are Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.