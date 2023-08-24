Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Billy Gunn Unretires to Join Acclaimed for Match at AEW All In

Billy Gunn betrays WWE with AEW return and a match at All In 😠! Join The Chadster as he wrestles with this latest AEW nightmare 😩. Buckle up! 🚗💨

The Chadster was beside himself watching Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair! On the show, a slap right in the face of WWE 🤦‍♂️, Billy Gunn decided to unretire 😲 and reunite with The Acclaimed to face House of Black at AEW All In this weekend 📣.

Imagine suffering through an already incredibly disrespectful AEW Dynamite 📺, only to witness Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed invite the House of Black to the ring for a standoff. With Julia Hart alongside them, the House of Black stood tall outside the ring, surrounding the outnumbered Acclaimed 👥. An all-out brawl ensued 💪, leaving the Acclaimed on the defensive — until, of course, Daddy Ass, also known as Billy Gunn, ran out to even the odds.

Here's where the Chadster's blood really began to boil. In a speech that really got under the Chadster's skin 👿, Billy Gunn 'unretired' and promised a face-off against the House of Black at All In. The audacity, right? Billy Gunn tossed his retirement out the window for more of that AEW spotlight 🎬. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Talk about stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back! Didn't seem like they cared one bit about their legacy or the years spent being honed by WWE. It's like AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. How can they justify an about-face like that?

Funny enough, it's the Miata 🚗 that helped The Chadster cool down from this latest AEW mess. A nice evening drive allowed for some much-needed peace… until this bushy-bearded hitchhiker (who sounded suspiciously like Tony Khan 🧐) made the night even more memorable. The Chadster graciously gave the guy a lift, but then it hit: this Tony Khan lookalike was messing with the Chadster's treasured WWE Lucky Corbin fuzzy dice 😱.

Oh, what nerve! Before the Chadster knew it, the struggle for the dice 🎲 threatened to veer the beloved Miata into a tree 🌳. Guess what happened next? 'Tony Khan' bolted with the dice, adding insult to injury! The audacity of these AEW folks, driving respectful WWE fans to madness 😡!

To sum it up, what happened on AEW Dynamite and afterward was nothing short of infuriating 🔥. Not only did Billy Gunn ignore his respectable retirement, but he went ahead and joined the very company keen on tarnishing WWE's esteem 😞. On top of that, the Chadster's evening drive with the Miata was disrupted by a suspicious Tony Khan lookalike hell-bent on mischief.

This, dear readers, is what AEW champtionship represents: disrespect, betrayal, and a ridiculous risk to The Chadster's sanity and lucky dice collection 😤🎣. All the Chadster can say is, it's just one more reason to sip on some White Claw seltzer 🍹 and hope for a better day in the wrestling world 🤞.

