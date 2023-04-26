Black Mirror Returns This June; Charlie Brooker on Season 6 (Teaser) Set to hit screens this June, here's the official teaser, key art & preview images for Netflix & Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror Season 6.

After running silent for a while, we learned last year that Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror would be returning for a sixth season. And now, we have an official teaser, key art & preview images offering more details on what the dark, satirical anthology series has to offer. And the line-up of actors in play this season is impressive: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz. "I can't wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn't," shared Brooker in a statement.

Now, here's a look at the official teaser for Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6, set to hit streaming screens this June (followed by some additional thoughts that Brooker had to share about what viewers can expect):

"I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what's the point? It should be a series that can't be easily defined and can keep reinventing itself," shared Brooker. And to that end, that means viewers should seriously expect the unexpected this season. "Partly as a challenge and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," he added. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar 'Black Mirror' tropes, we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally 'Black Mirror' through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

The streaming series is written and created by Brooker, who executive produces alongside Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Bisha K. Ali, and stems from Brooker and Jones' production company Broke & Bones.