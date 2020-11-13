The milestone not met by many television series, FOX's Bob's Burgers will celebrate it's 200th episode on Sunday and will join the club of many sitcom favorites who've done similar. The celebration has already started on the show's Twitter feed with fan art on the daily. Bob's Burgers has played on the same night as longtime running animated series like The Simpsons. With already two seasons confirmed to be produced after this current 11th season, it's obvious the creators are doing many things well.

The interaction with fans of the show is one of those things that increase their longevity on network television. With multiple animated TV shows popping up and then disappearing in the "Animation Domination" lineup on FOX, Bob's Burgers understands the importance of this upcoming milestone. The humble and personal nature of people involved in the show, such as creator and co-showrunner Loren Bouchard, is a significant piece to the success.

The heart and good nature of the show come through in the writing, making the 200th episode a possibility from the beginning back in 2011. Marci Proietto helped Bouchard work on the pitch that was eventually taken in by FOX to be greenlit years ago. Much of the show's viewing not only comes from FOX but also the non-linear viewing is done through a platform like Hulu. The success of the show slowly built up to what it is today, and the world of Bob's Burgers can be found not only through the celebrated fan art but also through tons of merchandise. The series remains a creative hub not only for animators but also for the writers who could expand into their own territory afterward.

In 2019, FOX claimed the animation company that held Bob's Burgers as they realized the potential in expanding further into animated shows. The episode to air on November 15h, this Sunday, is said to be reminiscent of the show's early days. The plot of "Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids" surrounds the family dealing with the grill breaking down during the Ocean Ave's Ocean Fest that includes surrounding businesses. The future is incredibly bright, even outside the 200th episode, with the premiere of the film set for April of 2021. Fans can always hope for more content, and the creative team behind Bob's Burgers seems more than willing to give it. Look out for a review of the 200th episode after its' premiere this Sunday at 9 pm EST.