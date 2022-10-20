Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 4 Review: Mystical Seals & Kettle Corn

FOX's Bob's Burgers hit the sweet spot of timing and jokes with this episode, which also gave us not only a glimpse of young Teddy (Larry Murphy). We haven't seen much of the younger and blonde-haired Teddy since his flashbacks while Wonder Wharf had the mechanical shark on display. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you, so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Bob's Burgers brought out a fantastic side of Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) in this episode. His dynamic with Teddy is ever-evolving and something that continues to be an important part of both of their characters. While I enjoyed the portions of the episode that included Louise (Kristen Schaal), Tina (Dan Mintz), and Gene (Eugene Mirman), the best-included parts didn't necessarily include them. This isn't truly a horrible aspect of the episode, but it does make me wish something different went on with the Belcher kids during the time waiting for the comet.

The moment that will truly stick with me from this episode is when Bob witnessed the seal rise out of the water and took it as a sign his restaurant and Teddy would be ok. Bob's Burgers does a great job of mixing up Bob's sanity in moments like this. At the same time, it was great seeing Linda (John Roberts) doing her own thing and chasing after the high of some quality kettle corn. Another favorite aspect of the episode was the variety of minor characters included that come from both the kids' lives and Bob and Linda's lives. Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) attempting to persuade the clouds to part so he could see the comet pass by was a great reminder of how absurd and hilarious the character is when involved in an episode.

Bob's Burgers had a mostly enjoyable episode with "Comet-y of Errors," but more could have been done with Louise and Gene's time. Seeing adventures between the Belcher kids and their schoolmates or friends tends to make for a great episode. When that didn't end up happening in some way, it became a letdown in some ways. So overall, the episode brought out another hit with the story between Teddy and Bob, but it missed the opportunities present with the Belcher kids attending the same event.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

"All The Shingles Ladies: Dermatology"

"Bed Bugs and Beyond"

"The Take Banh Mi Burger"

