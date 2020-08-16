Bret Hart Accepts the Title of Mr. SummerSlam

Bret Hart was a guest on WWE's The Bump podcast last week, and with SummerSlam fast approaching, the wrestling legend and Hall-of-Famer Hart was awarded yet another accolade: Mr. SummerSlam. It was an accolade that Hart was happy to accept because SummerSlam was always one of his best PPVs.

"I think that I always had… to me, SummerSlam was always just a step below WrestleMania, and I had so many great matches," said Hart. "I'm not sure why. Nobody plans these things when you set out and say I'm gonna have the best matches because you never know what can go wrong. But I had so many great matches, going even to the tag match I can remember I think it was 1990 with Demolition. And then Mr. Perfect. And then you go on from Davey [Boy Smith] and you just keep going on and on. Even Jerry Lawler and Doink the Clown was one of my great nights."

Hart said that at least half of his own personal favorite matches took place at SummerSlam, so the title of Mr. SummerSlam is a fitting one.

"I had so many great memories from all those guys and great matches. All my matches, they're all different. I'm not a guy that goes in and kinda does the repeat stuff. I did a lot of moves that are repeated by it's always a different story and a different style and a whole different theme going through my matches. And SummerSlam, maybe just because it was Summer and it's always a happy time or a good time. I always had the right mindset to go in there. If you look at some of the cast and characters that I worked with through all those SummerSlams, I had all the best wrestlers to work with to deliver those kind of matches. And I'm proud to be called Mr. SummerSlam. I gave my best for a lot of those matches. If you asked me my favorite matches, I'm sure half of them would be SummerSlam anyway."

But one has to wonder if Hart doesn't feel just a little bit put off, given what he said about SummerSlam being a step below WrestleMania, that the title of Mr. WrestleMania belongs to his greatest rival, Shawn Michaels.